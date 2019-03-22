Herring fishery will harm salmon, orca stocks

The Department of Fisheries has an odd way of looking after their obligations.

Were they not supposedly improving the orca’s population? Now I wonder how they plan to do this since this department has granted what it seems is the reverse action by allowing a herring fishery to supply the Japanese market with herring roe!

I am under the impression that salmon eat herring, orca eat salmon. Result — a well-organized marine system.

Yet it seems as though I have not understood their way of saving the stocks of Chinook as well as the orca. Could you try and explain this unusual plan?

George Manners

Cowichan Bay