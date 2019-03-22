Herring fishery will harm salmon, orca stocks

Were they not supposedly improving the orca's population?

The Department of Fisheries has an odd way of looking after their obligations.

Were they not supposedly improving the orca’s population? Now I wonder how they plan to do this since this department has granted what it seems is the reverse action by allowing a herring fishery to supply the Japanese market with herring roe!

I am under the impression that salmon eat herring, orca eat salmon. Result — a well-organized marine system.

Yet it seems as though I have not understood their way of saving the stocks of Chinook as well as the orca. Could you try and explain this unusual plan?

George Manners

Cowichan Bay

