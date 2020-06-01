Please hang up your phone, look at the clerk, maybe smile and say a kind word.

Here’s to all the retail liquor clerks

I work in the retail liquor business. I would like to extend a shout-out to all of my fellow workers. We are very rarely or not at all thanked for our contribution during this pandemic. Here’s to us.

I would like to thank those that have recognized and acknowledged with appreciation the job that we do.

Furthermore, I would like to remind customers that there is a living, breathing person on the other side of the plexi-guard shield. Please hang up your phone, look at the clerk, maybe smile and say a kind word. Who knows, you may make that person’s day.

Stay well, wash your hands and social-distance.

Cathy Stiles

Duncan

