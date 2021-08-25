Herbert: Cedars patio in Parksville could prove to be a classic

There’s a new kid in town.

“To be fair,” Paul Drummond, general manager of Parksville’s Tigh-Na-Mara Resort was quick to point out, “We have had a patio here for four years.”

That is true, but like a digitalized movie, this patio has had a re-do and could prove to be a classic.

Always on the hunt for a good patio, we found ourselves across town were nestled in Parksville’s urban forest at the Tigh-Na-Mara. Tucked away behind a hedge, you will find Cedars Restaurant and its new patio.

A seamless extension of their indoor restaurant, the patio area is designed with customer comfort in mind.

Nicely landscaped this space immediately felt like a comfortable pair of slippers. The only sounds early on this afternoon were the quiet talk at other tables and the soothing sounds of the water feature.

Our servers, Grace and Aslan, were very helpful as we chose to share a Mediterranean pizza, topped with roasted artichoke hearts, spinach, sundried tomatoes, pesto and feta all on a glute- free crust. Delicious!

From the wine list, we looked for wines to pair with our lunch.

With several British Columbian and other wines from around the world to choose from, we settled on Naramata Bench Hillside Winery’s unoaked Pinot Gris, another of the lovely 2020 vintage of white wines I have written about here.

Fragrant, Okanagan fruit forward, this dry Pinot Gris displayed the blush only a white wine allowed to rest on its skins will exhibit.

My choice was Screaming Frenzy 2018 Pinot Noir from Black Swift Vineyards in West Kelowna. It boasts the aroma of dark cherries, this dry, medium bodied Pinot Noir left a slightly spicy finish on the palate.

Just what you want in a Pinot Noir.

Like all restaurants, Cedars has been riding an old wooden roller coaster these past months, with an eye on the horizon for what comes next. So, it was a pleasure to see not only has Cedars been able to maintain the quality and service we have come to expect but have done it while keeping necessary COVID-19 protocols in place to ensure the safety of their staff and customers.

Whether you just completed a long lazy stroll on Rathtrevor Beach and want a reward for your efforts or are meeting with friends to unwind after work, Cedars new patio should be added to your must try patios for a meal and a glass of British Columbia wine.

Hopefully the past many months has caused all of us to focus on how special Island life is, particularly when we slow down put our cellphones away, relax with friends, appreciate and support all our local businesses. Be kind, be safe and be vaccinated.

A resident of Qualicum Beach, Chris Herbert is a wine enthusiast who enjoys sharing everything that B.C. wines have to offer. He looks forward to hearing from you with your questions and comments via email at spillthatvino@gmail.com

