Help a trail – report illegal dumpers

The morning of May 7 I drove to the trailhead at Pheasant Glen Golf course at the end of Qualicum Road. I was dismayed that someone had dumped a microwave oven in the parking area. Quite often people dump their garbage and unwanted items there and at several other locations.

The morning of May 7 I drove to the trailhead at Pheasant Glen Golf course at the end of Qualicum Road. I was dismayed that someone had dumped a microwave oven in the parking area. Quite often people dump their garbage and unwanted items there and at several other locations.

Something needs to be done about this problem. Logging companies have put up gates to keep people from dumping their garbage and as a result blocked access to trails, which is unfair to hikers and bikers. I would urge all citizens to be aware and report all illegal dumping to the RCMP.

Roelof Elzinga

Qualicum Beach

Previous story
Bulkley Valley Farmers’ Market looks forward to upcoming 27th season

Just Posted

LETTER: Need for electoral reform is no secret

  • 3 hours ago

 

Help a trail – report illegal dumpers

  • 3 hours ago

 

Barriere residents say thank for the coverage

  • 3 hours ago

 

What happened to community’s compassion?

  • 3 hours ago

 

Most Read

  • Barriere residents say thank for the coverage

    We wish you good health and the time to enjoy different activities in your retirement years

  • Help a trail – report illegal dumpers

    The morning of May 7 I drove to the trailhead at Pheasant Glen Golf course at the end of Qualicum Road. I was dismayed that someone had dumped a microwave oven in the parking area. Quite often people dump their garbage and unwanted items there and at several other locations.

  • LETTER: Need for electoral reform is no secret

    With respect to Tom Fletcher's column, Waiting for a secret referendum, in the May 9 Saanich News. Well, it's no secret - both Greens and NDP openly campaigned for a referendum on proportional representation (PR - i.e. 38 per cent of the vote = 38 per cent of the seats). There were no 'fringe' parties involved (Greens got one in six votes) and collectively they have strong majority support, something almost always absent in so-called 'majority' governments.

  • What happened to community’s compassion?

    I am utterly disgusted by the letters regarding the supportive housing project. They very clearly portray the ignorance that appears to be rife in this "town." Parksville Qualicum Beach can no longer be looked at through idyllic, rose-coloured glasses.