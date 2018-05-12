Help a trail – report illegal dumpers

The morning of May 7 I drove to the trailhead at Pheasant Glen Golf course at the end of Qualicum Road. I was dismayed that someone had dumped a microwave oven in the parking area. Quite often people dump their garbage and unwanted items there and at several other locations.

Something needs to be done about this problem. Logging companies have put up gates to keep people from dumping their garbage and as a result blocked access to trails, which is unfair to hikers and bikers. I would urge all citizens to be aware and report all illegal dumping to the RCMP.

Roelof Elzinga

Qualicum Beach