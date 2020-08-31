Our area does not have the resources or manpower to deal with the opioid crisis

Heading of letter inflammatory

I felt that the heading “Opioid users should be shipped to Victoria” for my Letter to the Editor in the Aug. 20, 2020 edition of the Cowichan Valley Citizen was inflammatory.

We are experiencing two pandemics; one COVID-19, the other the opioid crisis.

The government has deemed that the Cowichan Valley does not have the resources or manpower to deal with a COVID patient and sends (ships) the patient to Victoria or Nanaimo, therefore the government should recognize that our area does not have the resources or manpower to deal with the opioid crisis and those patients should be sent to larger centres that are better equipped to deal with these patients. Patients should be treated the same way if afflicted by either of these two crises.

Our medical system in the Cowichan Valley is already stretched to the breaking point, as is our police force.

The proposed safe injection site within blocks of four schools is a poor decision for the children and for our community.

Carol Money

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen