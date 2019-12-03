HAWTHORNE: Change your habits, change your lifestyle

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don't we do it?

The majority of us know we should put that phone down and pay more attention to the people around us, but often we don’t.

Why is that?

Again, most of us know that leading a long and healthy life involves regular exercise and attention to the food we eat and we know, that in most cases, weight loss is eating less and exercising more. So why don’t we do it?

As a younger athlete and personal trainer I started out as a student of exercise science and sports performance. The bulk of my early years were spent looking for the answer to weight loss and physique change in the physiology of exercise and nutrition. I studied and searched for the perfect number of reps and sets and the exact combination of carbs, protein and fats, that would get both myself and my clients the results they were looking for.

” style=”width:100%”>

In my experience, most of us view behaviour change and habit development as something beyond our control, we either have an inherent ability, a genetic gift, or we don’t. Like having blue eyes and blond hair, some of just have it and others don’t.

This is a mistake. Changing habits, changing our lifestyle, changing our behaviour is a skill.

Born lucky? I think not!

A skill was taught, practiced and then put to use.

ABOUT SEAN HAWTHORNE:

Sean Hawthorne is the owner and operator of OneLife Health and Wellness, Kelowna’s first and longest running private, personal training facility. While working in Dubai, UAE as a Contracts and Project Manager, Sean decided to leave his successful career in Civil Engineering Technology and pursue his passion for health, fitness and helping others achieve their goals. He returned to Canada in 2001, taking formal education in Exercise Science and starting his career in the field of health and fitness. Working in collaboration with their clients, Sean and his team of health and fitness professionals strive to continually improve their skills and to help everyone reach their goals.

