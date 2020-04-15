A knitting group is being hosted by the Williams Lake Spinners, Weavers and Fibre Artists this Saturday. (Pixabay stock image)

Have you started a new or restarted an old hobby as a result of staying home?

Vote now in our weekly poll

Have you started a new or restarted an old hobby as a result of staying home?

Read more: “Flatten out the Curve”: Mark Perry debuts COVID-19 video single

Have you started a new or restarted an old hobby as a result of staying home?

Smithers Interior News

Previous story
LETTER: This is not a time for ‘I’
Next story
Reforestation activities should be stopped

Just Posted

Most Read