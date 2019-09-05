The signage on the roadsides are about as effective as the enforcement that is in place.

Have to speed in the passing lane

Re: “Going ‘too slow’ is the law”, (Citizen, Sept. 4)

Wolfgang has got it right, the time saved by speeding if minimal.

Drive from the Malahat drive to Duncan and once there you meet the speeders — it’s not a bottleneck, it’s just traffic. Once leaving Duncan there are still on demand lights and depending on the time of day the same will happen, you really save no time.

One is taught to look way ahead in “traffic school” so you can drive safely and appropriately, looking for large (slower) trucks and service vehicles etc. So if one does that, and also pays attention to the space between vehicles (the 2-3 second rule) and drives safely/and correctly, you would have to speed, which I do (10-15 over) because in that lane (divider area) supposedly you have to be passing people or soon to be, and if I can’t fit in with the proper following distance on the right (other drivers mostly don’t get it) I will continue in that lane (speeding). If I pick up a tailgater, yes they get very close sometimes, I won’t slow, but stay the same 100, 105 (90 max.) as they cause a safety concern while tailing, and I will not weave in and out, of traffic to lessen my safe motoring, when I’m over the speed limit already.

The right (curb lane) on a two lane road serves to allow tailgaters who choose to read a speedometer, to pass there, if they are in such a hurry that they want risk others’ safety. It’s 80/90 most everywhere. The signage on the roadsides are about as effective as the enforcement that is in place. If the CVRD and Highways cared they would stop this “let others pass” BS because the speed limit is the limit or add a limit sign under it so these idiots get the idea, and add more enforcement.

Driving is not ‘I’m getting mad so you better move over’ pressure tactic, which lessens others’ safety, therefore it’s not a sport. That’s on the track with roll cages and five point harnesses.

Don Richardson

Shawnigan Lake