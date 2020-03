Hats off to all front-line workers

It’s great to see the outpouring of thankfulness to the health care workers taking care of us. But let’s not forget the unsung heroes in all of this: the grocery store workers who daily continue to work among the masses, or the truck drivers who deliver the food but suddenly have nowhere to stop for a meal or use a washroom!

Hats off to all the front-line workers during this crisis.

Jack Elli

Crofton

