Harvest Feast to celebrate the spirit of our community

Editor, The Times:

The District of Clearwater and its sponsors are pleased to be hosting the Love Where You Live Harvest Feast and Dance. It is being held on Sept. 21 at the Clearwater Ski Hill.

The purpose of the event is to celebrate the spirit of our community. The fun will start at 4 p.m. with plenty of laughs and games including a corn shucking competition. Dinner will be an outdoor long table dinner (yes, a real outdoor long table event under tents and twinkly lights!) followed by a night of dancing.

Imagine the best possible summer picnic or family reunion complete with laughter that makes your stomach hurt, good food that nourishes the soul and of course, a fantastic band that gets the dance floor pumping. Fun games, great food and a super fun band just seem to be the perfect ingredients to bring the community together.

We are fortunate to have many new people calling Clearwater and the North Thompson home and we hope that this event will allow us to not only reconnect to friends and family but extend a warm welcome to new neighbours and share our love of community.

Did we mention the Corn Shucking competition?

Tickets are $15 each for adults and $10 for under 16. It’s a really great price for dinner, dancing and fun. Tickets are available at the District of Clearwater or contact Shelley Sim @ shelleysim@telus.net or 250 674 1968. We anticipate that all tickets will be sold out by Sept. 15th so we hope that everyone is keen and buys early. We don’t want anyone to be disappointed. Those with mobility issues will be seated on the deck of the lodge.

The event is open to everyone in the Valley, from the very young to the truly wise. The more, the merrier! The Gateway Grill is catering and is keeping the menu based on the bounty of the season and sourced locally.

The Clearwater Ski Hill has generously donated the use of the lodge and will be operating the bar. Our other marvelous sponsors include:

MJB Lawyers, CW Chang, Canfor, Fink Machines, TRU, Interfor, BBD Benefits, and Lidstone & Company.

The band is the Serious Dogs who always know how to keep a dance floor hopping! Great music that people love to dance to!

If you have any other questions, give me a call at 250 674 1968.

I am so pleased that council has supported this event, the value of community coming together is so important and what a great venue to meet new people who have recently moved. Social opportunities are priceless!

Best wishes,

Shelley Sim,

Clearwater, B.C.

