HANSEN: Changes coming to Lac La Hache

Fall is such a lovely time of the year – lots of different colours to enjoy! It is also a busy time for most people getting in the firewood, cleaning up the yard and harvesting all the goodies from the gardens. In times past, I have picked buckets of rose hips, dried them and used them in tea, a nice source of vitamin C – and at no cost, just a little time and effort.

The temperatures are falling and what a surprise this morning – a good skiff of snow, which by now has evaporated, thank goodness, as I am just not ready yet. It seems too early! Mt Timothy reported its first snowfall on Sept. 17, a good sign for them and the upcoming season.

The Pioneer Centre (OAPO) held its first event on Sept. 25. There wasn’t a big crowd but the ones who did attend had a super great time and enjoyed a spaghetti lunch. The next event scheduled for the Pioneer Centre is a garage sale on Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – donations for that are greatly appreciated or tables can be rented for $10 for your own items. A spaghetti lunch is planned for a very reasonable price of $5 and 50/50 tickets will also be available. Come on out to do some shopping and enjoy a great little lunch. For more info, contact Judy at 250-396-7298 or 250-706-2332.

Skookum Scoops closed for the season on Oct. 3. The Thrift Store will close for the season on Oct. 16. Christmas decorations have been set out as well as winter clothing. Stop by and catch those final items that you may be needing. Many thanks go to Judy and her team of volunteers for having such a successful season this year.

Now for a few bits of chatter that I have collected for the downtown area: The Hungry Bear Diner is available for rent and there are plans in the works for a high volume Chevron gas station.

The Villa Motel is converting into apartments – one-bedroom units will be available under a six-month lease for $900 per month with utilities included, pets are negotiable.

A virtual town meeting will be held Oct. 12 from 7-8 p.m. to discuss the temporary use permit for a cannabis store, which will be located near the Red Crow Cafe.

Earlier in September, Al Richmond reported that there was a waiting time for four weeks on delivery for the highway signs – the time must be almost up so one day you may just see it go up!

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

