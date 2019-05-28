Washing was damp, so easy to hang. I was using solar and saving money.

Hang it all out when you can

With all the “hoo-ha” about whether you should use the dryer or hang out your washing, I have to tell you that what a joy it is to hang it out!

Having it hanging in the house all winter is the best I can do, as I don’t use my dryer (or those horrid dryer sheets), but hanging it out this morning was fantastic! Lovely weather. I was outside. Washing was damp, so easy to hang. I was using solar and saving money.

Guess I’m not in an area where hanging out the washing is taboo, so hang it all out when you can, everyone!

Pat Fiddis,

North Cowichan