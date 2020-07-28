Everyone I have spoken to regarding the problem is of the same opinion

Handouts to addicted hasn’t worked

It is easy to tell the frustration expressed by B.W. Lowe regarding the growing drug problem in this area, especially now that our tax dollar will be supplying free drugs for the druggies. “Safe drug supply pilot will be disastrous”, (Citizen, July 23).

I certainly share his frustration. Everyone I have spoken to regarding the problem is of the same opinion, in that the endless amount of handouts as “supports” for these people simply hasn’t worked. Are the “support” handouts appreciated by these junkies? Hardly, and Lowe mentions one good example of an individual being pissed off for being revived from an overdose.

Lowe calls upon people to speak up. I can’t speak for other people, but I have tried to combat the insanity by writing letters to the editors of various newspapers only to have many of them unpublished. I sent email messages to our MP, only to find out he is in total agreement with this sort of insanity. There is a point when you want to give up but I know it’s too important to do so, considering the potential damage to community and subsequent young people.

Lowe takes aim at the “useless RCMP” for not doing their job and arresting some of the drug peddlers. Although I agree with him on the frustration by non police action, I disagree with his comments as the RCMP being ” useless”, considering what they are up against in the justice system.

Lowe states, “do your job”! I suggest they can’t!

To add to that frustration we now have a hate campaign being waged across the nation to basically do away with those hateful cops. Well, I support them, considering the ungodly thankless job they are expected to do, including the type of “thanks” they receive. God help us should we have to do without them.

Is there hope? Not for what this free drug program will bring upon the community. However, there is a glimmer of be hope in what our indigenous brothers and sisters have in store for dealing with drug dealers now that the life of an indigenous 14 year old girl has been taken.

Whatever they have in mind, I call upon the community to support them.

John Walker

Cobble Hill

