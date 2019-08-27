Handmade Hugs celebrating new home

What a supportive community we live in! Handmade Hugs Society had to move from their previous “creating, making, meeting and storage” space in June. We had over 50 large totes of projects on the go and materials/yarn/ equipment/supplies! We were ready to put our organization into a storage unit when Robert Barron answered our call for help and wrote such a wonderful article. Many offers of meeting rooms and general support came forward! Due to the required size of a meeting/storage rooms, we struggled to find enough space.

Enter Kuljit Parmar of Knowledge Computers who became our Guardian Angel and is donating a wonderful space in his office building on York Road! We could not have wished for a more supportive partner as we prepare to help those in need during the winter months ahead. He has given Handmade Hugs such joy and excitement and no strings attached. He really loved what we stood for and wanted to give us a space to continue to support our community! Last year we were able to make and donate over 3,000 items of comfort (hats, gloves, scarves, quilts, afghans, flannel pj pants, mastectomy pillows, trauma bears, wash cloths). These were distributed to schools, daycares, hospitals, Warmland and Women’s Shelters, Somenos House and people experiencing personal trauma/illnesses.

We are so excited to show off this new space to our volunteers and community so we have decided to have an open house where you can meet some of the volunteers that keeps Hugs running! Please come out and join us on Sept. 28, 1-3 p.m. and see what we do! We welcome new members year round to help out sewing, crocheting and knitting either at our monthly Group Hug or at home. Sewing kits and yarn are ready to take home from the open house if you would like to help us get ready for this fall!

Again a huge thank you to everyone who came forward with offers of space! Robert Barron, we can’t thank you enough for taking our pleas to the community. We could not be happier with the beautiful new home we have!

Please join us at 5878 York Rd., 3rd floor (with elevator) at our open house!

Handmade Hugs Society