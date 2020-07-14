Hamlets letter, choice to run it, both against respectful discourse

The writer of the letter, “If you don’t like Hamlets policies, live somewhere else” [Citizen, July 9], Lori Hamilton, obviously had the skill to cut-and-paste sections from another article that supported her argument, however when it came to expressing herself in her own words she revealed her lack of vocabulary and/or knowledge by resorting to name-calling (another with a different opinion from hers is a “jerk”) which reduced her message to weak venting.

That you, the editor endorsed such lazy name-calling by printing the letter says a lot about the dismissive attitude towards expressing responsible opinion in a respecful way.

Gloria Lorenzen

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen