Half marathon postponed

As we all know, COVID-19 has cancelled many events in our province this summer. In the best interest of our volunteers, vendors, participants and our community the Wells Gray Outdoors Club has decided to postpone the Candle Creek Half Marathon this year.

Next year’s date is set for Aug. 28, 2021.

We would like to thank all those who have registered and for all the local merchants in Clearwater and surrounding areas for your kind donations that will be used for next year’s event.

At least all the participants planning to attend next year will have a full season to train for the event!

Juanita Allen,

Clearwater, B.C.

