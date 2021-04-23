Guest column: National Volunteer Week: The value of one, the power of many

By Tracey Brown

The Cowichan District Hospital Foundation is pleased to celebrate National Volunteer Week, April 18 to 24. Volunteers have been the backbone of this organization since its inception. Together, through the generous support of donors and thousands of volunteer hours, the Foundation has raised more than $21 million for improved healthcare in the Cowichan Valley.

“The Cowichan District Hospital Foundation is very grateful to the many volunteers that support us, from board members giving years of service to folks who help out at events. We’re truly thankful for their community spirit,” said Tracey Brown, interim executive director.

This past year has been one that will not soon be forgotten. One thing we can take away from this challenging year is how our community came together more than ever. This year’s theme for National Volunteer Week, “The Value of One, The Power of Many” has been exemplified throughout the Cowichan Valley. Volunteers stepped up to the challenge, providing support when and where it was needed most. Their dedication, compassion and care is greatly appreciated by the Foundation and the community we serve.

“Thank you so much to each and every volunteer who supports our community! We are proud to have some of the very best volunteers supporting us at the Hospital Foundation,” said Jerry Doman, chair of the Cowichan District Hospital Foundation board of directors.

We are very fortunate at the Foundation to have volunteers who have spent years and, in some cases, decades, giving their time to help raise funds to support improved healthcare. We would like to recognize and honour our two longest standing board members; Dr. Peter Leckie, 31 years on the board and Denise McKinlay, 30 years on the board. We celebrate their altruism, not just to the Foundation but to the community as a whole, as they have also volunteered much time supporting other organizations and initiatives throughout the Cowichan Valley. As well we celebrate the many volunteers that help out in our community in other organizations, in service groups and at local schools and community centres — thank you all!

The Cowichan District Hospital Foundation was established in 1984 and has focused on raising funds to purchase equipment and support patient care and comfort at Cowichan District Hospital and Cairnsmore Place.

Tracey Brown is the Interim Executive Director of the Cowichan District Hospital Foundation.

