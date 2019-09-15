Growls and Hugs for Sept. 12

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you smile today and you want to give them a bearhug. Send your rants and raves, peeves or thank yous, of 150 words or less to editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Submitting something to The Review does not guarantee that it will be published. We reserve the right to edit for length, spelling and grammar. We will not publish foul language, defamatory or mean spirited submissions.

All submissions will be published anonymously unless author notes otherwise.

Fishing gear

About a week ago we were up at Wilson Lake above Nakusp. There were three people who showed up and started pitching a tent. I went over to see them. One man and two ladies. They had a canoe with them and I asked the man if he was going to fish. He was from Switzerland. He said he forgot his fishing gear. I was heading home and offered my gear to him, asking he return it to my address I passed on to him. A few days later he was at my door returning my gear. Very nice people and honest. Thank you.

Election

‘Tis the time of year when you should double check, and second guess, everything politicians say. What is reasonable? Could they actually do what they are promising? Is it even in their jurisdiction? Are they being nice because they are nice or because they want me to vote for them?

Baked goods

Cheers to the chefs at Dose for their delectable millionaire shortbread bars. To. Die. For. Love them.

Woodstoke

Round of applause to the artists, musicians, volunteers and the B.C. Interior Forestry Museum organizers for a lovely event on Saturday. What a beautiful location and a wonderful idea. Hope to see the event again next year.

Revy K-9

Bear hugs to Marika for going above and beyond to help me with my reactive dog. Slowly but surely we are making progress thanks to your direction.