Growls and hugs for Oct. 17

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you smile today and you want to give them a bear hug!

Send your rants and raves, peeves or thank yous, of 150 words or less to editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Submitting something to the Review does not guarantee that it will be published. We reserve the right to edit for length, spelling and grammar. We will not be publishing foul language, defamatory or mean spirited submissions.

All submissions will be published anonymously unless the author notes otherwise.

Potluck

Cheers to all of the people who attended the Local and Wild Potluck put on by the LFI and NCES on Sunday evening. What a lovely spread of food and great company! Let’s do it again soon.

Election

Rave to those who voted in the advanced poll last week. It is a great start! Hopefully everyone else comes out on general voting day (Oct. 20).

Diva Cup

Thank you to the organizers of the women’s hockey tournament in Revelstoke last weekend! It was a blast. The company, the athleticism and the food were all amazing. Great work!

Crisp

Everyone else enjoying this beautiful fall? The crisp clean air and the colours can’t be beat! Nothing like they are seeing in the Rockies right now!

Attractants

Thank you to my neighbours for picking their fruit and keeping their garbage inside. We all want to keep the bears safe and our communities as bear free as possible!

Begbie brewing

Cheers to the brewery for the beer made from bread waste! What a fantastic idea. We need more initiatives like this! Great idea Community Connections.

Littering

Great big growls to the person who threw their garbage out at the ferry landing. What a lazy and disrespectful way to dispose of your waste. Shame on you!

Mom visits

Hugs and Kisses to my wonderful mother. It was a special visit and can hardly wait till the next one. Get the wine glasses ready.