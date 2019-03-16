Growls and hugs for March 13

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you smile today and you want to give them a bearhug! Send your rants and raves, peeves or thank yous, of 150 words or less to editor@revelstoketimesreview.com Submitting something to the Review does not guarantee that it will be published. We reserve the right to edit for length, spelling and grammar. We will not publish foul language, defamatory or mean spirited submissions. All submissions will be published anonymously unless author notes otherwise.

Snow

Rave to the snow falling right now! It was much to early for that lovely spring weather over the weekend.

International Women’s Day

Thank you to Dose and the Revelstoke Review for hosting such a lovely event! There are many amazing women in this town to celebrate!

Stacie

Round of applause to Stacie Byrne for her lovely set at Sunday Sessions at Rivercity Pub. Great performance!

Ricky Diamond

Happy birthday to Josh at Monashee and thank you for hosting such a hilarious performer! Nights like that are the best of Revelstoke night life-unique, intimate and all around fun.

Aza and Rhian

Thank you ladies for offering to perform at the International Women’s Day event! Sorry it didn’t go as planned. Next time!

Flower shop

Hugs to the ladies at the flower shop for always being so welcoming, helpful and sharing their plant knowledge! Definitely my favourite place to shop in Revelstoke!