Growls and Hugs for June 12

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you smile today and you want to give them a bearhug. Send your rants and raves, peeves or thank yous, of 150 words or less to editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Submitting something to The Review does not guarantee that it will be published. We reserve the right to edit for length, spelling and grammar. We will not publish foul language, defamatory or mean spirited submissions.

All submissions will be published anonymously unless author notes otherwise.

Dogs

Cheers to the dogs and dog owners at the workshop we attended this weekend. Thank you for being good pet owners and always working to help your dog and others be happy and healthy. Keep up the good work.

Slo-pitch

Cheers to the other teams who will let you have one more go at bat when you’re the first batter of the game and you strike out.

Cross walks

High fives to the society guys who stopped at the crosswalk on 4th and let us cross the road. My heroes.

Trail

Extra treats to the doggos who learn to run by bikes on trails. Thanks for finally not getting in the way.

Market

Thanks to all the vendors who pack up everything and come out on a Saturday morning rain or shine. I appreciate you and the delicious and beautiful things you are sharing.

Corners

Hugs to the drivers who don’t get mad when your rolling forward to see past cars parked at the corner and they have to stop to let you by because you couldn’t see them. Thanks for you understanding. Driving downtown is crazy sometimes.