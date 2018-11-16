Grow your family tree at the library

There is a book in the library that I want to read. I heard the author interviewed on the radio and thought it sounded educational and entertaining. The title of the book was It's All Relative: Adventures Up and Down the World's Family Tree by A.J. Jacobs. The author, known for his lifestyle experiments, connected with a group of scientists and researchers who were trying to link all of humankind onto one family tree. A monumental task to say the least. Jacobs started researching his own ancestors and began planning a hilarious, massive family reunion. The questions he began with were 'Who are my relatives?' and 'How do I find them?' Aren't these the same questions that we all have?

The Summerland Branch of the Okanagan Regional Library is hosting a free genealogy workshop to help you find the answers. Sign up today for three fun and informative sessions with an experienced researcher. Holly will help you find your own family’s roots by using online databases and more. These sessions are on Tuesday nights, Nov. 20, 27 and Dec. 4 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. They will include an introduction to the basics of genealogy research, how to use the library’s ancestry database and a beginners guide to DNA testing. Phone the library for more information and to register, as space is limited.

If you would like to browse through some books, the library has many great titles on genealogy research. Start by brushing the dust off of your family photo albums and read Uncovering Your Ancestry through Family Photographs by Maureen A. Taylor. Do you have a photo of an unknown ancestor in a military uniform? You can learn a lot from those photographs just by the clothing and decorations. A magnifying glass might come in handy as well.

The internet is a treasure trove of history, but you need to have a trusted source to begin a family tree. The library subscribes to Ancestry.ca. All you need is your library card to access this site in the branch.

Check out the book Mastering Online Genealogy by W. Daniel Quillen on ways to expand your online research from home. In the book Genealogy Online, Elizabeth Powell Crowe reviews over 100 websites and covers the latest tools including DNA testing. Crowe states with DNA “you can find out if two people are descended from a common ancestor, whether the paper trail you are following is accurate, and get clues to what regions of the globe your ancestors came from.” All with a little bit of saliva! Set some time aside to browse through these books and get a jump start on your own family tree with this terrific workshop. See you at the library!

Caroline McKay is an assistant community librarian at the Summerland branch of the Okanagan Regional Library.