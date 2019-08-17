Green Party plan is robust

Re: “We’re in a climate emergency, let’s act like it,” Aug. 8

MP Wayne Stetski is blatantly in error when he says that the Green Party climate plan “does not include job retraining that is critical to getting buy-in from those in carbon-intensive industries.”

Nothing could be further from the truth. Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has unveiled a multi-pronged plan to help workers in the gas and oil sector transition to a renewable energy economy, working to allay fears that her climate action plan would bleed jobs.

May states: “It’s critical that workers in fossil fuel industries and fossil fuel-dependent communities not fear for their future. We are not at war with fossil fuel workers. We are not at all willing to leave any part of Canada or any community behind.”

The Green worker transition plan, which includes skills retraining programs and massive retrofit and cleanup projects designed to create employment, fleshes out details from the Green Party’s climate action plan called Mission: Possible, that was released in May this year. View it at https://www.greenparty.ca/en/mission-possible

Voters, if climate action is important to you, educate yourselves on each party’s climate plans. Ask candidates for specifics. You won’t find a more robust plan for transforming Canada’s economy that also includes social and environmental factors than what the Green Party’s Mission Possible offers.

Lisa Bramson

North Shore