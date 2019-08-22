To the editor;

I’ve read the science on climate change, melting ice caps; rising acidifying seas; more frequent, more destructive storms; erosion of irreplaceable agricultural soil; dead zones caused by fertilizer and manure washing into the oceans. On the news, I see the wretched existence of fellow humans escaping wars, droughts, wildfires, crop failures, and poverty.

I understand that climate change spreads disease, accelerates species extinction, destroys habitat. I’m aware of the two million combined air pollution-related deaths annually in China and India, and millions of child deaths in developing countries caused by curable dirty water diseases.

I see the stats on TB, diabetes, poor housing, and poverty in Canadian Indigenous communities. I understand the War on Drugs is a disaster.

Greed, fear, ignorance, selfishness, and denial disguised as entitlement are suffocating. I pray I’m not making things worse and laud those who live simply and toil peacefully for improvement.

Robert M. Macrae

Environmental

Technology Instructor

Castlegar, B.C.a