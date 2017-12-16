Grandpa’s antics

A big part of the reason we moved back to the Cariboo, other than quite liking the area in general, is because my wife wanted to live closer to her parents when we had the baby.

Since he’s started eating proper food, Sarah’s dad pretty much been giving him all the good stuff and having quite the laugh. The baby’s been quite happy to get hands on things like the (pasteurized) honey jar and cookies.

At a dinner the other night, the two were seated beside each other. Grandpa had a full plate of food with the mashed potatoes being close to the little critter. The little guy was grabbing handful after handful of the stuff (I’m quite glad I wasn’t around to clean diapers the next day).

The baby might have gotten more mashed potatoes than grandpa did in fact.

However, his grandpa isn’t a very nice man (or at least he seems to like to see himself like that).

Those children old enough to talk to, he tells there’s a dragon in the basement (further reinforced by the glow of the wood furnace). On other occasions, he’s told visiting nieces and nephews he keeps Santa tied up in there.

I wasn’t around for this but according to my wife, grandpa AKA “grumps” decided it was time the baby found out what grandpa is really like.

Going into this, I think it’s important to point out that our baby will literally eat just about anything and be happy to be doing so. He’s had green olives, beets, black olives, onion, pretty gross tofu and all kinds of other things, usually stuffed into his mouth by himself. This is all much to the concern of his mom who constantly thinks he’s going to

choke.

Grandpa gave him a full bottle of lemonade. He immediately started chewing on it; he loves chewing on everything from the table to the cat but most of all he likes chewing on lids and the rims of glasses.

After chewing on the lid for a little bit, he picked it up took a big swig of it and people eagerly awaited a big response. They got a big response indeed but instead of making a sour face, he laughed in their face.

I guess our little guy is way ahead of the antics going around at our place.