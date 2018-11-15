Grandma says get informed and protect the ones you love

To the editor;

My good friend Patricia tells me that Maria, her 15 year old granddaughter, said at dinner last night: “Humans are the only species witnessing our own extinction and doing nothing about it.”

What a reality for a child to be observing. Even if there were no ‘climate change’, which seems to be the only thing mainstream media is willing to look at, EMF’s (electromagnetic fields and radiation) will kill every living thing sooner!

Our children, sitting in classrooms every day are exposed to as much cancer causing danger as if cigarette smoke was blown into the school all day every day. But because parents and teachers can’t see it, smell it, taste it, and most can’t ‘feel’ it, and the medical establishment is by and large ignorant, while industry greatly profits – nobody does anything about it.

Just now there is more confirmation of the real danger: The U.S. National Toxicology Program (NTP) Research Reveals Cell Phone Radiation Causes Cancer. This isn’t really new information, however, yesterday, more results from the U.S. government-funded National Toxicology Program (NTP) research on cell phone radiation revealed that exposure definitely causes cancer. This was expected by many including maybe insurance companies who don’t cover wireless exposure health risk anymore.

Remember: it took 40 years of lobbying to get our ‘leaders’ to admit to the dangers of smoking, while industry denied, denied, denied! How many more lives will be lost, and how much suffering caused by industry greed, and public ignorance?

Only public action will bring about change. Get informed, and protect the ones you love! You owe it to your children, and grandchildren!

Eva Lyman,

B.C. Grandmother