I am reaching out to businesses and community to ask for donations of bird feeders and bird food

Grade 5 student raising funds for bird feeders for seniors

Hi, my name is Riley Morris I am 10 years old and I’m currently in Grade 5. I go to school at Drinkwater Elementary in Duncan, but live in Lake Cowichan.

Right now at school we are working on a Passion Project to help support our community. My idea is to provide bird feeders for seniors.

There are two benefits to my project. The first is that it can help seniors’ mental health. Seniors can suffer from loneliness and isolation, especially now during COVID-19. Providing them with a bird feeder to put up outside their window will give them something to look forward to on a daily basis to see the different birds that will come and visit. Watching and listening to birds can be very calming and enjoyable.

The second benefit is that it will also help the birds, especially in the winter, because there is a shortage of food for them.

I am looking for community support. I am reaching out to businesses and community to ask for donations of bird feeders and bird food so I can go around our community and give them to our seniors to make their day a little happier! I am hoping to provide feeders to individuals as well as long term care facilities and hospices.

I have also set up a gofundme account, which can be found by searching for ‘bird feeders for seniors’ at gofundme.com or go to https://ca.gofundme.com/f/bird-feeders-for-seniors

I have found a couple of similar projects being done in the U.S. with great success but haven’t found anyone doing it here in B.C.

If anyone is interested in helping my project, you can reach me through email at birdfeedersforseniors@hotmail.com

Thank you for reading my letter!

Riley Morris

Lake Cowichan

Cowichan Valley Citizen