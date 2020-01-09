Governments wasting our money

I noted with disgust the photo in the paper of William and Meghan standing in front of a bunch of people at Canada House in London. What a waste of money! There were over 50 people standing behind them. If all of these people work at Canada House we are throwing hard earned Canadians’ tax dollars out the window, wasted. It just adds to my frustration with our Canadian governments at all levels throwing our hard earned tax dollars out the window on useless activities.

I would add this to the fact that our governments can’t seem to figure out that all tax revenues come from the same source and the piggy bank is running dry. North Cowichan, risking a legal action of possibly $30 million over something that should be welcomed into the community. Provincial government blowing $96 million on the McKenzie interchange.

These are only a couple of the waste of money activities our four levels of government keep doing to our beleaguered tax payers. I didn’t forget the CVRD who got a million dollars off of us last year.

It would seem there is an infection that hits too many of our elected officials once they become elected. Spend as if there is no tomorrow. It’s somebody else’s money so who cares.

We care, our pockets are running on empty. What with carbon taxes, property taxes, income taxes and more. Taxes, taxes, taxes. Will they never end? Not likely with the kind of narrow and single minded people we keep electing to our four levels of government.

By the way, I am a strong anti-monarchy person. Talk about the most absurd waste of money. They are it.

Jack Peake

Duncan