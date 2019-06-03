This is a shameful practice that has ensnared too many people and it's time to stop it.

Government putting up barriers to justice

Thank you for the article by Robert Barron on justice denied.

It is incumbent on government to do their best to provide access to justice. When government places obstacles in place to block access to justice, we all should be concerned.

As the police are encouraged to appear by video, the same right must be made available to those who wish to make a plea. How can anyone get a fair trial (or any trial) if one side has special rights? This practice tips the scales of justice in favour of conviction and creates unethical and immoral sources of revenue from wrongful convictions.

We need to attack this problem, yet numerous petitions to Dave Eby’s office were ignored. By creating false convictions and denying the innocent a chance to plead, they enrich themselves at our expense. This is obviously corruption and should be considered at the next election.

David Eby is presiding over a policy that belongs in some banana republic and not in beautiful British Columbia.

Dan Feehan

Duncan