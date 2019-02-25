Good on you Mayor Siebring for defending your workers

Not sure what's causing people to become so cranky lately, but I'm blaming the recent snowfall and the fact of being snowed in for a couple of days?

This week I read the letter to the editor from a very disgruntled reader, who berated the creative Westcoast way of snowplowing as compared to the efficient ways on the prairies. Granted, the latter folks are so much more used to dealing with snow and whatever else goes with that. I’m sure that the skills required to snowplow a city has gone from generation to generation, thus accounting for well honed skills to clear the streets in such a way as to accommodate all traffic, including garbage collectors. bikes, etc.

However, I don’t appreciate the reader’s use of derogatory language to describe our snowplow driver, or the idea that we are cheated out of our tax money, nor the notion to call on police to do what exactly? On the West coast we may have a snowfall like this perhaps once in a blue moon, and people here walk most of the time to wherever they need to go. Ergo, clearing the sidewalks is common sense! As for the one lane cleared road; like I said, we walk most of the time when there is too much snow on the road or we stay in. Those brave folks who go out are by and large very patient and understanding people and will courteously share the cleared road with others.

This is the West coast, where we enjoy nature as it comes, so I would like to suggest that you take a deep clean and smokefree breath, count to ten and ask yourself what you can do to solve your problem. You do have a choice; either accept the creative snowplowing, or move back to the Prairies with the skilled plow drivers?!

Bravo Mr. Mayor for standing by your staff.

Judy van der Boom

Mill Bay.