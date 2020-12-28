Good money or bad?

In case you are interested in securing your children’s and grandchildren’s future, while at the same time ensuring that future is worth securing, you should consider some of the fossil fuel free, socially responsible and ethical investment opportunities.

Moving money out of fossil fuels and away from the institutions that finance them is a great way to have impact and to be an activist without manning the barricades or marching in rallies (although both are worthy efforts).

Right now, while most high quality mutual funds that include fossil fuels are paying returns of six per cent or less, there are fossil fuel free, socially responsible funds that are returning 20 per cent, 30 per cent and over 40 per cent for the past 12 months. No mutual funds are risk free, but these funds are rated low and medium risk. So, if you are an investor and you care about action on climate change, please talk to your financial advisor as I have, about getting your money out of dirty investments and into investments that can pay great returns in your portfolio and in your planet’s future.

The need for action is urgent and continued inaction is expected to be far more destructive to global humanity and the global economy than the current COVID-19 pandemic. At least that is the opinion of thousands of scientists around the world who have been studying climate change for over 20 years. When the health care scientists are finished saving our butts from a deadly virus with the COVID vaccine, maybe we can pay some attention to the climate scientists who are telling us how to save our butts from the climate crisis. Taking your money away from fossil fuels could be like a shot in the arm to your portfolio, and a punch in the gut to the dirtiest and most heavily subsidized industry on the planet.

On the other hand, if you are still in the climate denial camp, there are some great deals to be had on coal mining futures!

David Slade

Cobble Hill

Cowichan Valley Citizen