Good letter David Lowther

After reading David Lowther’s letter to the editor on Dec. 24, 2020 I might add a couple things I remember from Anne Landers some 40-plus years ago.

Thanks David for your excellent letter regarding Joe Sawchuk. How anyone can be so negative not just about the NDP but many other things as well.

To add to your grandmother saying “if you can’t say nothing good say nothing”.

I would add: “tact is the ability to close your mouth before somebody else suggested it.” Or also from Ann Landers: “it is better to keep one’s mouth shut and to be thought of a fool than to open it and remove all doubt.”

Anthony Green

Lake Cowichan

