Good for Elliott for sharing COVID diagnosis

Thank you to Daisy Elliott for allowing her story of contracting COVID-19 to be published. Ms Elliott is courageous in sharing her experience which helps all in the community to remember that we are vulnerable to a virus that spreads very easily. We all need to be vigilant in following Dr Bonnie Henry’s safety protocols and her reminders: “Be kind, Be calm. Be safe.”

We hope that Ms Elliott will recover soon and completely. Thanks to her, Sarah Simpson and the Cowichan Valley Citizen for sharing a painful diagnosis.

Bridget Bruneski

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen