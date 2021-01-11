letters

Good for Elliott for sharing COVID diagnosis

Ms Elliott is courageous in sharing her experience

Good for Elliott for sharing COVID diagnosis

Thank you to Daisy Elliott for allowing her story of contracting COVID-19 to be published. Ms Elliott is courageous in sharing her experience which helps all in the community to remember that we are vulnerable to a virus that spreads very easily. We all need to be vigilant in following Dr Bonnie Henry’s safety protocols and her reminders: “Be kind, Be calm. Be safe.”

We hope that Ms Elliott will recover soon and completely. Thanks to her, Sarah Simpson and the Cowichan Valley Citizen for sharing a painful diagnosis.

Bridget Bruneski

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen

Previous story
LETTER: Councillors out of touch with Victoria
Next story
LETTER: Sharing wishes for a non-COVID New Year

Just Posted

Most Read