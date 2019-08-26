Going ‘too slow’ is the law

Reading Tim Schewe’s article about slow drivers I feel compelled to get something off my chest. I was taught by my dad, and others, to obey the law. A speed limit is the law.

I have the habit of mostly using the speed control and when I enter traffic, it takes only a push with the thumb. This way I can concentrate on the road and not having to frequently glance at the speedometer. When I do 80 it bothers me a bit that most, and I mean most, cars pass me, breaking the law; only a few are in my lane also doing 80. Good ladies/boys.

There are several theories about when the RCMP officers will not stop someone going a bit over the speed limit; some say 10 per cent but I doubt that. Think of this: when you’re doing 85 in an 80 zone what do you gain? Three and three quarters minutes for 80 kilometres, the length of a song on the radio. But, you might get a ticket, have to concentrate more when passing the “good” cars, might cause an accident because it has been proven that at a higher speed the chances for it increase, and you use more gas. Big trucks, even logging trucks, are passing often enough. I know time is money and I understand that but it’s not right. For 40 km you would gain two minutes.

I have led parades when I go to Victoria, obeying the speed limit, and when the road opens for passing, cars zoom by, over the speed limit. I will continue to drive the way it is prescribed, if you’re ever behind me and want to report me to the police for driving too slow, I have a light blue car licence 987 SBJ.

Wolfgang Lehwald

Mill Bay