Go for it, kids

I have been looking at the suggestion of reducing the voting age.

At 16 those to the far right say no, not enough experience, but youth can get answers to almost any thing on their smart phone and are worried about the earth we are leaving them.

Many older voters have paid little attention to the world except for their pay cheque and rely on how their great grand parents voted. Today is a new world and young people want some of it left for them.

So go kids go, only you seem to have the guts to save our world, because if you do not you may not have one.

John A. Mc Donald

Duncan