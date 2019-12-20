SHOULD be a motivation for DECREASING our per capita use of fossil fuels

Glorifying use of fossil fuels opposite of what should be done

There was an interesting letter in last Wednesday’s Citizen which seemed, if I read it correctly, to try to justify a VIMC expansion on the grounds that the world, and Canada, are facing an ongoing population boom. (Which is true, of course.)

The author seemed to consider noise from the track seemed to be just another annoyance associated with this population growth and the expanded use of land for these toys was justified as simply part of the growing population.

With what we know now about climate change and the effects of this kind of noise on health, the ongoing population growth SHOULD be a motivation for DECREASING our per capita use of fossil fuels and reducing the amount of noise we as individuals create.

Promoting and glorifying the (old fashioned) use of fossil fuel burning and loud, “manly” sounding toys in our environment is hardly the way to lessen the negative impact of our growing population.

Using the economic argument to blame those who fight to defend our children’s environment rather than the corporate bullies who use the threat of lawsuit to overturn our communities’ wishes is rather regressive and gullible.

Let’s move forward and think of our offspring’s futures. We have and are developing more technology to allow us to reduce our individual impact. If we don’t our future generations will curse us over the massive costs we’ll have inflicted on THEM. Identify the people and retail businesses behind the threatened lawsuit and let them know you know.

Peter Lake

North Cowichan