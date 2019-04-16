This disgusting, unnecessary situation has been debated, but with little action

Gladly pay more taxes to police trash dumping

Dear CVRD chairman and board:

I sure applaud our board’s overdue drive to reduce and stop Cowichan’s hideous crisis of roadside trash dumping.

This disgusting, unnecessary situation has been debated, but with little action by the board, in recent years.

I now recommend huge rewards for public tips leading to conviction of garbage dumpers.

I’ll gladly pay more taxes toward more bylaw officers to enforce such stiff laws and to award bounties — and for more lawyers to prosecute scofflaw offenders.

Note also that our provincial Report All Poaching & Pollution (RAPP) phone line is excellent, allowing residents to play a vital role too.

I recently reported a roadside gasoline release that fouled storm drains near Duncan. Folks at RAPP responded well. I expect the same action regarding waste dumping — plus poaching and other eco-offences — from our able CVRD staff.

That role by vigilant citizens, coupled with urgent action by the CVRD, could go miles toward curbing these inane acts by ignorant folks.

One last suggestion: if local slobs are so determined to dump garbage, perhaps our Bing’s Creek recycling facility could simply set a dumpster outside its gates so would-be dumpers can simply drop their loads there.

At least the offensive stuff would be in one place for disposal, not fouling our ditches and other roadside spots.

Peter W. Rusland

North Cowichan