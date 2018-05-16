Glad to be back in the Bulkley Valley

Hi there, Bulkley Valley! It’s great to see you again. How have you been? I’ve been fine, thank-you so much for asking.

My name is Cassidy Muir, and I am 20 (and a half) years old. I was born and raised in Smithers, and I am the youngest of three children (the only daughter, I might add; your condolences are appreciated). I graduated from Smithers Secondary School in 2015, after which I began post-secondary at the College of New Caledonia in Prince George. After two years there, I decided to continue my studies at the University of Northern British Columbia, where I plan to earn my Bachelor’s degree.

Of course, I couldn’t stay away from Smithers for very long, and I’m excited to return to serve as The Interior News‘ summer intern this year. It’s surreal to know that I am now a contributor to a newspaper I’ve grown up reading, and I hope I can bring something to the table that you’ll all enjoy.

When I’m not writing for work, I’m usually writing something else. I love to write poetry and fiction. A dream of mine is to write a novel one day, if I can ever come up with the motivation — which is questionable. I’m also interested in film, music, and art. My artistic mediums of choice are pencil and paint.

Though I should have learned by now that I am not much of a musician, I still insist on singing, ukulele, alto saxophone, and a smidge of guitar (I’m trying to teach myself mandolin too, but I don’t want to talk about it). I’m horrible at putting in the time to practise any of these things.

My tastes have been described as “eclectic.” I can appreciate music from almost any genre, at any tempo, or from any time period; jazz, folk, rap, blues, pop, rock, country, whichever, whatever, whoever. When it comes to film, it’s more of the same. I’m a sucker for a good action or superhero movie, but I also love crime thrillers and period pieces. I’m an avid reader, both of fiction and non-fiction, and I love to learn about history and true crime (yes, in my spare time, on purpose).

Though I would never describe myself as athletic, I enjoy walking, hiking, biking, and canoeing. I’m a lover of nature and spend as much time as I can camping or fishing. I’m also a big animal person; I would never align myself with cats or dogs when, at heart, I know I love them equally. I can appreciate creatures of any shape or size, even insects … I do, however, draw the line at centipedes. Or any spider bigger than a quarter.

I hope I can do a serviceable job of reporting the news to you, and I’d like to give a positive spin on things wherever I can. It’s good to see you, Bulkley Valley!

I’m glad to be back.