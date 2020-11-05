It literally shocked me that ANYONE would be able to twist those few well spoken words

Gibson makes strong point about word meanings

Thanks for publishing the recent exchange of letters between April Gibson and Robert T. Rock on their banter of the use and meaning of “words”. (We must all agree on the rules)

In today’s hostile environment there is a lesson to be learned here and important that their banter on words are carefully analyzed.

I do think that Gibson has made a very strong point when she stated, “Just look at the bullying John Horgan received at the hands of an activist Twitter mob even though he used ‘I don’t see colour’ in good faith.

Let me tell you, it literally shocked me that ANYONE would be able to twist those few well spoken words to be ANYTHING as a racist slam.

For the record, let me repeat them. All my life I “have never seen colour”, be it black, brown, pink, green etc. I see beyond the colour and measure a person in their actions and the “words” they choose to speak.

I don’t know what colour April Gibson is, but the words she has used in her rebuttal to Robert T. Rock are well chosen and it’s easy to tell she is an intelligent caring individual.

Keep up the good work April Gibson, as far as I’m concerned you won this round.

John Walker

Cobble Hill

Cowichan Valley Citizen