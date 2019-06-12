1. This is the 21st century, not the world of Charles Dickens.

Get with the changing times, re: paying for daycare

Just a little education and enlightenment regarding the “socialist daycare” rant of Mr. B.W. Lowe (Citizen, June 12).

2. In the past many young couples lived in one household together with parents and/or grandparents who were happy to look after the kids.

3. Nowadays our workforce has to be much more flexible and mobile to earn a decent living. In most families both parents have to work. There is clear evidence that the socio-economics are shifting and the classic support system of relatives is quickly eroding.

4. The fact that many retired Canadians prefer to spend half their lives in Arizona, Florida or Mexico in favour of looking after grandkids is also not helping the cause.

5. Nearly all developed advanced countries (with the exception of the U.S. of course) have responded to our changing societies by providing their people with universal healthcare, paid sick and maternity leave, free education and, yes, free childcare.

Nobody was able so far to explain to me why this would be a bad thing to spend my tax dollars on. Why not us available tools of science, research plus some critical reflection before venting any anger?

Martin Best

Maple Bay