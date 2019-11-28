Get a sidewalk snow clearing machine

Re: Sidewalks adjacent to the Trans Canada Highway running north/south between the twin bridges and York Street roundabout.

Last winter the sidewalks were in completely horrible condition re: snow non-clearance. Especially in front of the log restaurant and Bibles for Missions parking lot. Snow fell and not a flake was removed or cleared. Frozen footprints in the snow one to two feet in height were omni-present. Young mothers with babies in strollers had to circumvent the frozen mess and in certain cases step onto the TCH (a huge safety hazard). Answer to the problem is very simple, get a sidewalk snow clearing machine as has Ladysmith many years ago.

B. Thompson

Duncan