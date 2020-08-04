Generous Jean saved lunch

I was deeply touched by the kindness of a wonderful lady by the name of Jean in Duncan. Thank you to Ruby too for helping me find Jean’s place.

I was at the store to buy lunch that I had pre-ordered the day before. I realized that I had forgotten my wallet. As I was talking to the customer service lady asking for help, the lady in the lineup behind me, who I didn’t know, offered to pay for my order. I accepted her kind offer and repaid her later in the day. Thank you again for your kindness Jean.

Diana Hardacker

Chemainus

Cowichan Valley Citizen