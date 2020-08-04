letters

Generous Jean saved lunch

I realized that I had forgotten my wallet.

Generous Jean saved lunch

I was deeply touched by the kindness of a wonderful lady by the name of Jean in Duncan. Thank you to Ruby too for helping me find Jean’s place.

I was at the store to buy lunch that I had pre-ordered the day before. I realized that I had forgotten my wallet. As I was talking to the customer service lady asking for help, the lady in the lineup behind me, who I didn’t know, offered to pay for my order. I accepted her kind offer and repaid her later in the day. Thank you again for your kindness Jean.

Diana Hardacker

Chemainus

Cowichan Valley Citizen

Previous story
Vernon’s History in Pictures
Next story
Column: ‘Old normal’ disheartening in time of opportunity

Just Posted

Most Read