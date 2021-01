Letter writer was touched by a young boy delivering a goodies basket before Christmas

Editor:

A few days before Christmas, I answered the door bell.

Eight-year-old Keiran was delivering a gift basket filled with “goodies.”

He allowed me to throw him a kiss when he left. Hug, of course, was out of the question in these terrible days.

As a senior, receiving the basket, I want to thank all the “givers.”

Generosity is alive and well in Smithers.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart,

Alex Howard

Smithers

Smithers Interior News