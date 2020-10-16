Furstenau light on facts on subsidies

Mr. David Slade, Cobble Hill praises the Greens for what he perceives the Greens will provide: “governance based on facts and science that puts people and planet first”.

Ms. Furstenau expressed, during the candidates’ forum, her dislike of some $6 billion subsidies paid to the industry with taxpayer dollars. Subsidies are, indeed, provided through discounts on royalty rates companies must pay to the government as the product is extracted. The B.C. government derives significant revenues from these royalties, which is a benefit to all citizens of B.C. And many well paying jobs benefit the communities where the operations are located.

Furthermore Ms. Furstenau failed to provide any supporting details of time or period(s) these subsidies were allowed. Important details and facts lacking.

Respectfully.

Christopher Carruthers

North Cowichan

Cowichan Valley Citizen