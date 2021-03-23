This is absurd as all I am asking is if this curb is a no parking curb

Frustrated with lack of communication from City

Outside 372 Coronation Ave. there is a yellow painted curb on the corner sidewalk bordering with St. Julian Street. This curb has not been maintained for years, and is covered with moss and mildew, yet the yellow paint is still visible. Cars do park at this curb regardless of the yellow painted curb, which normally means no parking at all.

At the end of the curb is also a crosswalk. As cars are parking at this curb, it makes it very dangerous for people using the crosswalk because oncoming traffic cannot see people that want to cross the street because of cars parked at this curb.

I emailed Garry Kerr, City of Duncan Bylaw Enforcement Supervisor asking if this yellow painted curb is still a legitimate no parking zone or if parking is now allowed, mainly because of the curb not being maintained anymore. I emailed Garry on Feb. 26, March 2, March 8, and March 12 asking for a answer to my question. After four emails, I received no reply.

I then sent a email to the Mayor of Duncan Michelle Staples along with copies of my emails to Garry asking her for a reply to my question. Michelle also did not reply to my email.

This is absurd as all I am asking is if this curb is a no parking curb or now an OK to parking curb.

This is just an example of your city staff at work.

Why is it so hard to get a simple answer?

Unbelievable!

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan

