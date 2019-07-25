It was the best music event I've ever seen downtown!

Friday night concert event before Duncan Day spectacular

I am a senior who lives in downtown Duncan and all summer I make sure to go downtown and check out the live music shows as much as I can. Two weeks ago I went to the one Friday night event the night before Duncan Day, and it was the best music event I’ve ever seen downtown!

The range of ages was very diverse (19-plus because of the beer garden) and everyone there seemed to feel welcome and included. The atmosphere was wonderful, with everyone having fun and no negative energy or behavior.

The food and beverage vendors and the entertainment were all locals, and I was so happy to see our community supporting this event, and to see everyone supporting our community. It was a massive success!

I hope to see this event repeated next year, and would love to see more respectful and adult oriented events like this pop up in Duncan more often.

Congratutions to everyone involved, I’m so proud of our little city!

Carol Sorenson

Duncan