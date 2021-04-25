FRENCH CONNECTION: Working together would be good start

Protecting the Earth needs our attention no matter what is happening on it and to it

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)

Happy Earth Day.

This year’s theme is: “Together we can restore the Earth.”

Because of COVID-19, most activities will be virtual and might go by unnoticed. Too bad, because protecting the Earth needs our attention no matter what is happening on it and to it. It’s also too bad we are having a tough time with the “together” bit. Too much ‘me, me.’

Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joins world leaders for U.S. President Biden’s virtual Global Earth Day Climate Summit. The event will give politicians the opportunity to discuss climate issues and maybe, just maybe, they will collectively commit to some real action. They could start by agreeing to stop funding the problems. The Trudeau government, in addition to owning a costly pipeline, subsidized fossil fuel industries by $18 billion last year. How is that helping the climate?

We live in interesting times. I wish they were good times rather than interesting, but we’re stuck with what we’ve got.

On the bright side, if spring hasn’t sprung yet, it is springing. As I write this we’ve had five sunny days in a row. The Williams Lake area has so far been relatively free of COVID-19. Our school district received kudos for its outdoor education program. There is a lot of construction going on, including for housing, and lumber prices are staying high.

Williams Lake has water problems but we do have water. More local flags were lowered to note Prince Phillip’s passing. (I nearly cried when I saw the Queen sitting alone at his funeral.)

READ MORE: A nod to tradition

We’re OK now, but coming days could bring floods, fires, the pestilence may continue, whatever, but let’s appreciate the “OK” things we have while we can.

Might be an idea to be prepared for more “interesting” days ahead though. Better to be ready than surprised.

Diana French is a freelance columnist for the Tribune. She is a former Tribune editor, retired teacher, historian and book author.

Do you have a comment about this story? email: editor@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake Tribune