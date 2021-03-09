FRENCH CONNECTION: We have it pretty good in Canada

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)

Some good news. Many may be surprised, but Canada was ranked the second-best country in the world for 2020. Switzerland was No. 1. The ranking is done annually by U.S. News and World Report, BAV Group and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. The group analyze and rank the perceptions of 73 countries to see which ones have the most influence globally.

Of the nine categories determining the best countries, Canada is in the top 10 for citizenship, entrepreneurship, open for business, and we have a perfect score of 10 for our quality of life. That means we are safe, have a stable economy, a good job market, well-developed public education and health care systems, along with being politically stable. A big plus, we are seen as the most trustworthy country in the world.

We aren’t perfect. Although we have spectacular natural landscapes, we ranked 16th when it comes to adventure. We aren’t the best for fun, pleasant climate and sexiness (sexiness???). We could do better in the heritage category by having more cultural attractions and we need a more unique and distinctive economy.

We were No. 33 in 2019. No. 1 in 2021?

March 8 is International Women’s Day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women from all over the world. Women’s rights have come a long way since the first IWD in 1911, but there is still some way to go. This year’s theme focuses on the COVID-19 pandemic which has significantly impacted marginalized, vulnerable or struggling women. From layoffs, increased unpaid work to the rise of domestic violence, these women have been hurt by the health and economic crisis which has eroded hard-fought gains to gender equality. The Canadian government is working on an action plan to help women get back on track.

Diana French is a freelance columnist for the Tribune. She is a former Tribune editor, retired teacher, historian and book author.

