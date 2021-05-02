FRENCH CONNECTION: Thanks for all the birthday love

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)

First, thank you everyone who sent me birthday wishes. They were much appreciated. And no, I don’t feel 90. I’ll have to get used to it. More about that when I do.

One day last week when I sat down at my computer, which is in my bedroom, I heard a commotion behind the window curtain.

It was a terrified wee bird trying to get out through the glass. I managed to catch it and set it free.

I wondered how it got there. Couldn’t be Jack, the big fat male cat I live with. He’s a wimp, afraid of everything, including birds. The only thing he ever caught was a white moth.

He won’t stay outside unless the door is open so he can dash inside to safety.

That evening I was in the living room watching TV when Jack snuck in the open door.

To my surprise he had a wee live bird fluttering in his mouth.

He hightailed it down the hall and by the time I caught up with him he was in the bedroom.

I searched everywhere but couldn’t find the bird. Jack didn’t help.

After the unsuccessful search, I went back to watching TV, and was startled, to say the least, when a crow flew in through the open door.

It swooped silently around the room, then left.

I’m told if a crow caws or lingers when it enters a house, it brings bad news. If it flies right in and out, good news. So far so good.

When I went to bed there were feathers all over the place, but no other sign of the bird anywhere.

I am not happy with Jack’s new skill. And from now on if the door is open, the screen door will be shut. Firmly.

Diana French is a freelance columnist for the Tribune. She is a former Tribune editor, retired teacher, historian and book author.

