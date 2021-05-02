As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)

FRENCH CONNECTION: Thanks for all the birthday love

And no, I don't feel 90

First, thank you everyone who sent me birthday wishes. They were much appreciated. And no, I don’t feel 90. I’ll have to get used to it. More about that when I do.

One day last week when I sat down at my computer, which is in my bedroom, I heard a commotion behind the window curtain.

It was a terrified wee bird trying to get out through the glass. I managed to catch it and set it free.

I wondered how it got there. Couldn’t be Jack, the big fat male cat I live with. He’s a wimp, afraid of everything, including birds. The only thing he ever caught was a white moth.

He won’t stay outside unless the door is open so he can dash inside to safety.

That evening I was in the living room watching TV when Jack snuck in the open door.

To my surprise he had a wee live bird fluttering in his mouth.

He hightailed it down the hall and by the time I caught up with him he was in the bedroom.

I searched everywhere but couldn’t find the bird. Jack didn’t help.

After the unsuccessful search, I went back to watching TV, and was startled, to say the least, when a crow flew in through the open door.

It swooped silently around the room, then left.

I’m told if a crow caws or lingers when it enters a house, it brings bad news. If it flies right in and out, good news. So far so good.

When I went to bed there were feathers all over the place, but no other sign of the bird anywhere.

I am not happy with Jack’s new skill. And from now on if the door is open, the screen door will be shut. Firmly.

