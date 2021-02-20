FRENCH CONNECTION: Plastic problems

I reuse plastic bags, but what about all that heavier plastic?

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)

Just wondering.

Was that it for winter weather last week, or will there be more?

Will former U.S. President Donald Trump fade away or stick around to make more headlines?

Do we really need a governor general?

Are we in for a third wave of COVID-19?

The move to outlaw single-use plastic products before they take over the planet hasn’t gotten much attention lately. The use of plastic bags at checkout counters seems to have grown over the pandemic. However, a story in the Vancouver Sun last week noted the province recently approved bylaws banning bags, foam cups and takeout containers for four communities, joining the five that already have bans in place. The communities range from Richmond to Ucluelet.

Something has to be done about the proliferation of single-use plastic before it’s too late. I reuse plastic bags, but what about all that heavier plastic that entombs almost everything you buy from food to toys,? Even if it was reusable, you have to destroy it to get into the products it’s protecting.

Mere hands don’t work, you need at least the assistance of a knife or pair of scissors, if not a complete tool box. Sometimes a crow bar would be handy.

One example. I received three books, sent by mail, as Christmas gifts. Two came from the publisher.

They were wrapped in layers of plastic and miles of tape. It took almost 15 minutes (including time looking for opening equipment) getting through that, only to find the books in a plastic bubble bag. Ended up with a pile of unusable plastic. The third book, from a friend, was wrapped in brown paper, minimum tape. It opened easily, no broken fingernails or exasperation on my part, recyclable leftovers, book intact.

Why aren’t we trying to ban plastic packaging overkill?

Diana French is a freelance columnist for the Tribune. She is a former Tribune editor, retired teacher, historian and book author.

